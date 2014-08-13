3B Manny Machado underwent an MRI Tuesday and was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Machado injured the knee after hitting a broken-bat grounder to SS Derek Jeter. The Orioles were still determining whether he would be placed on the DL.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was supposed to start Tuesday against the Yankees but the game was postponed due to rain. Chen will now start against Cleveland on Friday. Chen is 12-4 with a 3.90 ERA.

SS J.J. Hardy missed the previous two games because of a left thumb injury. He underwent an MRI as a precaution and was diagnosed with a sprain. He could return later in the week.

RHP Chris Tillman will make his regular start Wednesday against the Yankees after the game Tuesday was rained out. Tillman is 9-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts this season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk. He will be limited to three innings in case he needs to be brought back up. Gonzalez, who was sent down Aug. 9 to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, originally was not eligible to return to Baltimore until 10 days after being sent out, but he can come back sooner if he replaces an injured player.