LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who came into his start Friday with a 7.62 career ERA vs. Cleveland, pitched a strong game in getting no decision against the Indians. Chen pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. In his last seven starts Chen is 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Saturday, his first start at Progressive Field since leaving the Indians as a free agent after last season. For the Indians last year Jimenez was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA overall, including 4-0 with a 1.09 in six September starts, helping Cleveland to reach the playoffs as the first wildcard.

SS J.J. Hardy was 2-for-4 and drove in the Orioles’ only run Friday night in Cleveland. In five games against the Indians this season Hardy is hitting .444 (8-for-18).

1B Chris Davis, who leads the American League with 145 strikeouts, had a tough night Friday in Cleveland. Facing Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber, who is fourth in the league with 187 strikeouts, Davis went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his four at bats vs. Kluber. In his career vs. Kluber Davis is 1-for-8 with 5 strikeouts.