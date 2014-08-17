LHP Zach Britton posted his first career save on May 15 and his 25th save exactly 90 days later on Aug. 13. According to STATS, since saves became an official stat in 1969, Britton is only the third pitcher to log his first and 25th career saves within 90 days of each other. The other two are Eric Gagne (74 days) and Jonathan Papelbon (88 days).

INF/OF Cord Phelps grounded out in a pinch-hitting appearance Saturday against Cleveland. Phelps was a third-round pick by the Indians in the 2008 draft and spent parts of the last three seasons with the Indians. He was called up by the Orioles on Aug. 13 from Triple-A Norfolk, where he was hitting .258 with 7 home runs and 49 RBI.

OF Nelson Cruz came into the game Saturday against Cleveland with a career .233 batting average against the Indians. This year, however, Cruz has been much better against Cleveland. On Saturday he had one of the Orioles’ four hits and is now batting .381 with two homers and three RBI against the Indians this year.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on Saturday night made his second start of the season against his former teammates and it didn’t go much better than his first. Jimenez gave up six runs, five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings of a 6-0 loss to the Indians, for whom Jimenez pitched last season. In two starts against Cleveland this year, Jimenez is 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA. In 8 1/3 innings, he has allowed 11 runs, nine hits and eight walks. On Saturday, he gave up a three-run homer to 1B Carlos Santana in the first inning. “He didn’t get off to a good start,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Jimenez. “You walk the first two guys and the next thing you know you’re down 3-0.”