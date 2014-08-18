FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 19, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kevin Gausman came up with a big start in a game the Orioles badly needed to win Sunday in Cleveland. Gausman pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. The win allowed the Orioles to avoid getting swept in the three-game series. “I definitely knew we needed a win,” he said. “You never want to get swept. I tried to go out there and throw strikes. I had a little trouble early on, but I was able to find it.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s spot in the Orioles’ rotation could be in jeopardy. Manager Buck Showalter was non-committal after Jimenez gave up six runs on five hits, including two home runs, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings Saturday. In 20 starts this season, Jimenez is 4-9 with a 4.83 ERA.

SS J.J. Hardy was one of the Orioles’ few offensive weapons in their weekend series in Cleveland. Hardy was 4-for-11 in a series in which the Orioles only scored a total of five runs. Hardy hit .400 (10-for-25) against Cleveland this year.

1B Chris Davis’ double in the third inning Sunday snapped his 0-for-11 hitless skid dating back to Aug.13. Davis also had an RBI double in the sixth inning. It’s his first two-double game since hitting three doubles in a game at Minnesota on May 10 of this year.

