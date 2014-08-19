RF Nick Markakis turned in an all-around great performance in the Orioles’ 8-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Markakis went 3-for-5, hit a two-run homer and robbed Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie of a two-run shot to end the seventh. He also extended a hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is batting .415. Markakis is hitting .400 in August after batting .231 in July.

3B Chris Davis started at third base and went 0-for-3 in the Orioles’ 8-2 win Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davis, who is batting .193, was manager Buck Showalter’s pick at the hot corner. He filled in for injured 3B Manny Machado because of his experience at that spot. It also allowed Showalter to get 1B Steve Pearce and DH Delmon Young into the same game as Davis, giving him a more power-oriented lineup against Chicago LHP Chris Sale.

RHP Chris Tillman (9-5, 3.68 ERA) has received a whopping average of 6.24 runs of support in his 13 road starts this season, which is a big reason for his 6-0 record despite a 4.68 ERA in those outings. He will put his perfect road record on the line Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. In three career starts against the White Sox, Tillman is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA. He picked up the win Aug. 28 in his most recent outing against the Sox after throwing seven scoreless innings. Tillman’s only other win against the White Sox was April 30, 2011, at U.S. Cellular Field, when he allowed one run in five innings.

RHP Bud Norris had one of his best starts this season to outduel ace LHP Chris Sale in the Orioles’ 8-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Norris went seven innings, allowed two runs and retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced. It was his first career start at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez threw a 75-pitch simulated game Monday during an off day for Double-A Bowie. Four or five BaySox hitters stood in against him, and an official umpire was used to create more realism. Gonzalez is expected to be recalled to the Orioles at some point this week and join either the rotation or bullpen, though manager Buck Showalter is not ready to assign Gonzalez either role yet.