LHP Wei-Yin Chen has a 6-2 record with a 3.90 ERA in 11 road starts this season and will look to improve upon those numbers Wednesday in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Chen has faced the White Sox four times as a starter and gone 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA.

RF Nick Markakis had his 10-game hitting streak snapped in the Orioles’ 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Markakis went 0-for-4 after hitting .415 (17-for-41) during the streak. He’s still hitting .375 in August after hitting .231 in July.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will pitch out of the Orioles bullpen starting Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who’s currently in the minors awaiting a recall, will take Jimenez’s next turn in the starting rotation. Gonzalez will start Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, while Jimenez will try to locate his best stuff as a reliever. He’s only made one relief appearance in his major league career, in his big league debut in 2006, but Showalter wants to see if a bullpen stint can get him on track. Jimenez signed a four-year, $50 million contract in February to be a key cog in the Orioles’ rotation. Since coming off the disabled list Aug. 9, he’s 1-1 with a 7.84 ERA in two outings.

RHP Chris Tillman continued a trend of good starting pitching for the Orioles on Tuesday to earn his 10th win in a 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Tillman matched his career high with nine strikeouts, walked one and allowed only three hits, none after the third inning. It was also his 10th quality start in his past 12 outings. “I think this time of year, it’s a big deal for every pitcher,” Tillman said. “To get to where we want to be, we’re going to have to do that and keep doing it. We know that as a pitching staff.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will be recalled from the minors later this week and start Sunday for the Orioles in a series finale at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Gonzalez, 30, will take the rotation spot of RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who is being shifted to the bullpen. Gonzalez, who was optioned to the minors Aug. 9 to clear a spot for Jimenez to come off the disabled list, is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this season.