FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 22, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wei-Yin Chen earned the win Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. It was Chen’s first win in three starts since his five-game winning streak was snapped. Chen allowed a two-run home run to RF Avisail Garcia in the first inning and then settled down to limit the White Sox to just one more run in 6 1/3 innings. Chen has started five times against Chicago, and the Orioles are 5-0 in those games.

RHP Kevin Gausman will start the series-opening game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. In six road starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA. It will be the first career appearance for Gausman against the Cubs. In three interleague starts, he is just 1-2 with a 7.80 ERA.

CF Adam Jones went 3-for-4, scored twice and hit a long home run Wednesday night in the Orioles’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox. Jones went 6-for-13 with a homer, double and two RBIs in the three-game series, which began with games against Chicago’s top two pitchers -- LHPs Chris Sale and Jose Quintana.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be available to pitch in relief for the first time when the Orioles start a three-game series Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jimenez was switched to the bullpen Tuesday. The hope is to help him get whatever issues he’s struggling with worked out before returning to the rotation. “He might start next week. I don’t know,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We said that’s where he’s going to be for right now and we’ll see what the needs of the club are (later).”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.