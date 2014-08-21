LHP Wei-Yin Chen earned the win Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. It was Chen’s first win in three starts since his five-game winning streak was snapped. Chen allowed a two-run home run to RF Avisail Garcia in the first inning and then settled down to limit the White Sox to just one more run in 6 1/3 innings. Chen has started five times against Chicago, and the Orioles are 5-0 in those games.

RHP Kevin Gausman will start the series-opening game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. In six road starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA. It will be the first career appearance for Gausman against the Cubs. In three interleague starts, he is just 1-2 with a 7.80 ERA.

CF Adam Jones went 3-for-4, scored twice and hit a long home run Wednesday night in the Orioles’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox. Jones went 6-for-13 with a homer, double and two RBIs in the three-game series, which began with games against Chicago’s top two pitchers -- LHPs Chris Sale and Jose Quintana.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be available to pitch in relief for the first time when the Orioles start a three-game series Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jimenez was switched to the bullpen Tuesday. The hope is to help him get whatever issues he’s struggling with worked out before returning to the rotation. “He might start next week. I don’t know,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We said that’s where he’s going to be for right now and we’ll see what the needs of the club are (later).”