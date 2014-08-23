3B Manny Machado remains on the 15-day disabled list and won’t start any baseball work this week as originally hoped. Machado, who was hitting .278 with 12 home runs in 82 games, suffered a sprained right knee on Aug. 11. “No plan right now,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I talked to him a little bit today, have a little bit better idea of how that’s proceeding.”

C Caleb Joseph went 1-for-3 and has raised his batting average every month since the season started since batting .069 in May. He went .214 in June, .271 in July and is currently hitting .300 in August. Joseph has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, hitting .324 (12-for-27) in the stretch.

RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5) made his first career start against the Cubs on Friday, working five innings while striking out seven. He also gave up three runs on six hits while not walking a batter. “I thought Gaus was pretty good,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’d probably like to have the breaking ball back. But he pitched pretty well.” The loss snapped a streak of five straight quality starts for Gausman.

LF Nelson Cruz clubbed his major league-leading 34th home run of the season with a solo shot to left in the sixth inning. It was the sixth time this season that Cruz has homered in back-to-back games, the last coming May 27-28 at Milwaukee.

RHP Bud Norris (11-7, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday’s middle game. It will be his 22nd start of the season and 13th on the road where he has gone 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA. He’s 4-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Cubs and is 1-3 in six lifetime games at Wrigley Field.