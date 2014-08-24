3B Manny Machado’s season came to an abrupt end on Saturday after he decided to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee. “The pain hasn’t gotten any better so I think it was just the best decision to get it done now rather than later and wait like we did last year,” he said. “I think it got to the point where I just had to make a decision.” It’s the second time Machado has been sidelined due to surgeries, including left knee surgery in September 2013. This season, he was hitting .278 with 12 home runs in 82 games before suffering was initially deemed a sprained right knee on Aug. 11 and went on the disabled list. Chris Davis and Ryan Flaherty have filled in at third base in recent games.

CF Adam Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Saturday. His first-inning RBI double to left scored Steve Pearce. Jones, now batting .288, has 51 extra-base hits and trails only LF Nelson Cruz (56) for the team lead.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez made only his second career relief appearance and first since Sept. 26, 2006 against the Dodgers as he allowed one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five in four innings of work.

RHP Bud Norris (11-8) gave up four runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one in an outing cut short when a downpour hit Wrigley Field between the second and third innings. Norris wanted to come back in after a 3-hour, 9-minute delay. “It’s up to Skip (Orioles manager Buck Showalter),” Norris said. “It was a little frustrating, I was having a good stretch and I wanted to keep going out there and keep pitching and keep winning ballgames. It was a tough day today, the long rain delay kind of hurt us.” Norris is now 4-5 all-time against the Cubs in his 10th career start against Chicago.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is expected to make his 20th start of the season and 12th on the road in Sunday’s series finale. In 11 road starts, he’s 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA and seven quality starts. Gonzalez has never faced the Cubs and is 1-0 in three interleague games and three quality appearances.