3B Manny Machado’s season-ending surgery to repair the medial patellofemoral ligament in his right knee was confirmed for Aug. 27 in California by manager Buck Showalter. The same injury to his left knee cost Machado the end of the 2013 season and caused him to miss the first 24 of 2014. He will rehab at the team’s spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., instead of Miami, where he rehabbed last year.

3B Cord Phelps was designated for assignment before the game to make room on the roster for Sunday’s starter, RHP Miguel Gonzalez (6-7, 3.75 ERA), who was recalled from Double-A Bowie. Phelps was 0-for-3 with the Orioles this season. He has been outrighted before, so he has the option to refuse assignment and become a free agent.

RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday during Baltimore’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs to make it 20 straight at-bats without a hit. His last hit came Aug. 18 against the Chicago White Sox. His batting average has dipped from .297 to .286 over that span.

RHP Chris Tillman (10-5, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday as the Orioles begin an 11-day homestand with a four-game series against Tampa Bay. Tillman has struggled against the Rays during his career, going 3-6 with a 4.46 ERA in 13 starts, including 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA at home.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was called up from Double-A Bowie on Sunday, and he made a quality start in a loss to the Cubs. Gonzalez (6-7, 3.75 ERA) allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.