3B Manny Machado leaves the team after this game to have his season-ending right knee surgery. That will take place on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He should be back in time for spring training in 2015.

LF Delmon Young finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs in Monday’s win. He reached base in his first four at-bats, thanks also to a second-inning walk, and came up a triple short of the cycle. “(With one more at-bat) I wouldn’t try to hit a cycle. I’d try to hit another home run,” he said with a laugh.

RF Nick Markakis ended an 0-for-21 skid with a two-run homer off Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi in the second inning. Markakis lined a 1-1 pitch into the right-field seats for his 12th homer to give the Orioles the lead for good as they ended a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over Tampa Bay. “We had a tough stretch there to end it, but it’s definitely a good way to come back and bounce back, especially against a team like that,” Markakis said.

1B Steve Pearce kept up his recent hitting and power streaks. He crushed a solo homer to left right after RF Nick Markakis’ shot and now has an eight-game hitting streak. Plus, Pearce now has four homers in his last eight games.

3B Chris Davis, coming off a 4-for-34 road trip, hit a solo homer during the six-run fifth inning. He greeted Rays RHP Kirby Yates with a shot to right-center, the team’s third straight homer in that inning, to give the Orioles a 9-1 lead.

RHP Chris Tillman won his fourth straight decision in Monday’s 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up one run (unearned) on three hits in seven innings and improved to 11-5 on the season. Tillman hasn’t lost in eight straight starts. “When you trust your delivery, you can throw every pitch on any count,” he said. “That’s a big part of it for me.”