C Caleb Joseph, who has hit much better in the second half of the season, came through again. He got a two-run single in the fourth, went 2-for-4, and helped in the sixth-inning tie-breaking rally with a single. “I thought Caleb made some plays defensively...and he called a good ballgame. Plus, he mixed in a couple key hits,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

2B Jonathan Schoop put the Orioles ahead for good Tuesday with a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. He went 1-for-4 batting ninth and has three hits in the first two games of this series. “It’s really important, every time the bottom of the lineup can contribute and help the big guys in the front. Me and Caleb come up big today,” Schoop said.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen started slowly and never got on track Tuesday. He gave up six hits in the first two innings, allowed just one run because the Orioles threw out two runners at the plate, and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. Chen gave up two runs on seven hits with no strikeouts and three walks.

DH Nelson Cruz came up with a key hit in Tuesday’s win. He lined an RBI double to center that gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, and that proved to be enough for a second straight victory.

RF Nick Markakis is trying to start another hitting streak after ending an 0-for-21 skid Monday. He went 1-for-5 in Tuesday’s win and now has hit in two straight games, pushing his average back to .284.

CF Adam Jones threw out a runner for the second consecutive game. Jones nailed C Ryan Hanigan at home plate to end the top of the second inning following a single from CF Desmond Jennings. On Monday, Jones robbed DH Evan Longoria of a three-run homer with a leaping catch and then threw out LF Matt Joyce trying to advance to second base.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez still could have a shot at getting a start, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. Jimemez, sent to the bullpen last week, made his first appearance there in long relief against the Cubs Saturday and had a good four-inning stint. But Showalter said the Orioles would still look at Jimenez for a start if the situation presented itself.