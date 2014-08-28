3B Manny Machado underwent successful surgery for the partially torn ligament in his right knee. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Machado will rehab three weeks in California. Then, he will either join the club in Baltimore to continue his rehab or go directly to the minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. “The doctor said everything went well as expected,” Showalter said. “What they thought was going to happen and what they thought they were going to find.”

RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2011 and the franchise’s top prospect, was in Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss his offseason regimen. Bundy finished his season on the disabled list in Class A Frederick with a strained lat muscle, but the injury should not hamper him in the offseason. As a result, Bundy should be able to resume normal activities and could begin throwing at the team’s mini-camp in Sarasota, Fla., in January. “(Club officials) talked about him ending the season active and marked as healthy just so he can start his offseason, which in some cases would be doing nothing for a while,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I think that’d be good for him.”

C Steve Clevenger recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. Clevenger batted .240 with eight RBIs in 26 games with the Orioles earlier this season. He also batted .305 with two homers and 30 RBIs in 64 games with Norfolk. “We’ve been short one position player for a while and we thought this would take care of that problem,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was temporarily optioned to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles on Wednesday. However, Chen can return this weekend because the GCL season ended Thursday. The move was done to allow Baltimore to allow another position player before rosters expand Sept. 1. “We-Yin is scheduled to pitch on Sunday ... here,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Kevin Gausman was optioned to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles following his start Wednesday night. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits with four strikeouts and a wild pitch in a career-low four innings in a 3-1 loss the Rays. “I was just falling behind guys, really kind of digging myself in a hole and trying to get out of it,” Gausman said. “I threw some good pitches tonight, I threw some really bad pitches in bad spots, so more than anything, I think I just kind of fell behind guys.” Gausman (7-6) will likely return to the major league club to make his next start. A corresponding move to replace Gausman will be announced Thursday.