3B Jimmy Paredes made his Orioles debut in Friday’s game. He came on in the fourth inning after the injury to 1B Steve Pearce and went to third so Chris Davis could shift to first. Paredes singled in his first at-bat and scored later in the Davis grand slam. Paredes finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. The Orioles called him up from Triple-A Norfolk Thursday after acquiring him from the Royals on July 24 for cash. “He was solid,” Showalter said.

DH Nelson Cruz, who signed a one-year deal with Baltimore before the season, told the media before Friday’s game that he’d like to come back to the Orioles next season and longer. He’s just not sure how it’s all going to play out now.

LF Delmon Young ended an 0-for-9 slide with his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth off RHP Trevor May. Young hit a fly ball that just eluded LF Jordan Schafer and made it into first row of the stands. The play was reviewed but upheld, and the Orioles took an 8-0 lead.

1B Steve Pearce was pulled from the game after three innings with a right abdominal strain. Jimmy Paredes was going to pinch-hit for him in the third and didn’t get to bad. Instead he went to third base in the fourth and Chris Davis moved from third to first. Pearce will have an MRI Saturday morning. “I‘m just hoping it’s a day or two thing,” Pearce said. “I‘m not feeling any pain or anything, just discomfort.”

C Matt Wieters, already out for the season due to elbow surgery earlier, had Lasik (eye) surgery on Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said Wieters and his doctors thought this would be a good time to do the procedure since the catcher’s not in any rush to get back now.

1B Chris Davis hit his second grand slam of the season to break open Friday’s game. Davis crushed a 3-1 pitch to right to give the Orioles a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. He now has 24 homers and 67 RBIs despite hitting just .189. “I‘m real proud of the way he’s continued to fight through it,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “A lot of people could have or would have given in, but he hasn‘t.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave the Orioles a strong seven-inning effort in Friday’s 9-1 win over the Twins. He gave up just one run on four hits, struck out six with just one walk and improved to 7-7 on the season. “It’s definitely better to pitch with that type of lead,” Gonzalez said. “I thought our offense did a good job later in the game. Our offense and defense was great, and that’s what (we need).”