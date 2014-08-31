3B Jimmy Paredes came through in his first start with the Orioles. He drove in two runs in the team’s 3-2 victory over the Twins on Saturday night with an RBI double plus a solo homer. “It feels good,” he said. “We’re working hard. We’re trying to make the playoffs and win the World Series.”

INF Cord Phelps was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Phelps was with the Orioles briefly this month, and he went 0-for-3.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will be recalled from the minors -- Gulf Coast League -- to start on Sunday against the Twins. Manager Buck Showalter said for the past few days that this is likely the case, and he confirmed the move on Saturday.

RHP Kevin Gausman is going to be recalled from the Gulf Coast League for his normal start on Monday. Both Gausman and Chen were sent down in roster shuffle moves this week, but neither will miss their normal turns in the rotation.

RHP Suk-Min Yoon was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. The Orioles signed him in the offseason to a three-year deal for a reported $5.75 million, and Yoon spent the whole season with Norfolk. He’s 3-8 with a 5.56 ERA in 22 games (17 starts) this year.

INF Kelly Johnson was obtained by the Orioles from the Red Sox after Saturday’s game along with minor-league INF Michael Almanzar in exchange for minor-league INFs Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Johnson has a .212 average with six homers and 23 RBIs in 87 games this year -- 77 with the Yankees and 10 with the Red Sox. He’s played first, second, third plus left and right this season and is expected to join Baltimore on Monday. “He’s got some power and he can get on base and he can hit right-handed pitching, and that gives us some more options to help our ballclub,” said Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette.

OF Alejandro De Aza was acquired from the White Sox during Saturday’s game in exchange for minor-league RHPs Miguel Chalas and Mark Blackmar. De Aza, a left-handed hitter like Johnson, has a .243 average this season, with five homers, 31 RBIs and 15 steals in 122 games with Chicago and also brings a .986 career fielding percentage at all three outfield positions. “He’s a multi-talented outfielder,” Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said. “He gives us a veteran outfielder that we can use to supplement our team.”

1B Chris Davis went 0-for-2 and saw his average slip to .188 but came up big again. He hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to shallow center in the seventh which scored CF Adam Jones. “Chris has been in the middle of a lot of things lately,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Davis also got the game-breaking grand slam in Friday’s 9-1 victory.