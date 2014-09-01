C Steve Clevenger was optioned by the Orioles to short-season Class A Aberdeen on Sunday. Clevenger, 28, has batted .234/.289/.364 in 27 games for the Orioles. He batted .305/.366/.389 with two home runs and 30 RBIs in 64 games for the Tides this season. He will likely return to the team when rosters expand Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was recalled from the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles to start Sunday against the Twins. Chen (14-4) allowed four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to get the win. “I think I did fine out there,” Chen said. “I want to thank my teammates. They do a really good job. That’s why we can get that win today.”

LHP T.J. McFarland has been optioned to Aberdeen to make room for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. McFarland is 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 games this season. He will likely rejoin the team when rosters expand.

INF Michael Almanzar was acquired from the Boston Red Sox, along with INF Kelly Johnson, for minor league infielders Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Almanzar, 23, was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013 and returned to Boston on July 1. Almanzar has hit .251 with 55 home runs and 333 RBI in seven minor league seasons.

INF Kelly Johnson was acquired from the Boston Red Sox, along with INF Michael Almanzar for minor league infielders Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Johnson hit .212 with six homers and 23 RBIs, playing a combined 87 games for the Yankees and Red Sox this season. He is a valuable asset because he is able to play first, second and third base and is comfortable in left and right field.

OF Alejandro De Aza reported to the Orioles on Sunday after being acquired the previous day for a pair of minor leaguers. De Aza, however, did not see any actions against the Twins. “I‘m just here to help the team win,” De Aza said. “I can’t describe what I can do. What I‘m saying is I‘m here to win.”

RHP Chris Tillman has certainly made his case to start the opening game of a playoff series should the Orioles make it that far. Tillman has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive since June 10. That is the longest such streak by an Oriole since Tom Phoebus also accomplished that feat from Sept. 23, 1969, to July 19, 1970. “We’ve got a lot of baseball left,” Tillman said. “Coming from me, that’s the way I look at it, anything can happen. We’ve just got to keep playing baseball the way the Orioles have been playing baseball lately. It’s special and we’ve got to keep going.”