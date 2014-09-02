OF Quintin Berry will reportedly have his contract with Triple-A Norfolk bought by the Orioles. Berry has nine hits in 22 games with the Orioles this season, batting .237. He also batted .285 with three homers and 35 RBIs in 112 games with the Tide.

RHP Kevin Gausman was called up from the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League affiliate to start against the Twins on Monday. Gausman (7-7) lost his third straight game. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 7 1/3 innings. “I threw the ball where I wanted to,” Gausman said. “A lot of their hitters are down hitters, so I think fastball up was a big pitch for me today. I used it effectively. I mixed in all my pitches. It kind of sucks that I walked the leadoff guy in the eighth inning -- that kind of came back to bite us. It was just one of those days. It was kind of hot out there and you really had to kind of battle from the start.”

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Aberdeen. He’s 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA with the Orioles this season.

INF Kelly Johnson arrived in Baltimore after being acquired Saturday from Boston. Johnson hit .212 with six homers and 23 RBIs, playing a combined 87 games for the Yankees and Red Sox this season. “I‘m just happy to come into a situation like this and do everything I can to help them win more games,” he said.

LHP Joe Saunders was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. In 10 games with the Tide, he went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, allowing 11 hits in 12 innings. Saunders will work out of the bullpen or could make a spot start for Baltimore. “It was a seamless fit in the clubhouse,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Everybody knows Joe. He is a versatile guy.”

SS J.J. Hardy left the game in the seventh inning with a lower back spasm. He is listed as day-to-day. Hardy was 0-3 with a run before leaving. “A lot of people blame that on the heat,” Hardy said. “I don’t know. I feel like I was definitely hydrated. I always sweat a lot. I can lose eight pounds on a hot day. Hot game, I’ll lose eight pounds and the next day I‘m back to normal. I drink a ton of water and everything else. I don’t know. Could be, from the heat.”

1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) is making progress with the injury and could play again in the upcoming series against the Reds. Pearce is batting .289 with 16 homers and 37 RBIs in 85 games for the Orioles this season.

RHP Evan Meek was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. In 15 appearances for the Orioles this season, he went 0-3 with a 7.47 ERA. Meek struck out 13 and walked seven batters, but will provide an extra right-hander out of the bullpen.

RHP Ryan Webb, who has not pitched since Aug. 27 with shoulder tenderness, will join the club on Tuesday if he passes a physical at Triple-A Norfolk. Webb was 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 42 appearances with Baltimore this season.