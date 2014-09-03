OF Quintin Berry, a high school teammate of CF Adam Jones, had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Berry batted .285 with 25 steals this season. He’s 29-for-29 with stolen bases during his major league career -- with the Tigers in 2012 and the Red Sox last year--and gives the Orioles some speed they could use.

3B Manny Machado was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Berry on the 40-man roster. Machado had surgery on his right knee last week and will re-join the team on Sept. 17, according to manager Buck Showalter.

C Steve Clevenger also was recalled on Tuesday. He will give the Orioles a third catcher and another left-handed bat, something the team wants. The Baltimore native has a .234 average in 27 games with the Orioles and .305 with two homers and 30 RBIs in 64 games with Triple-A Norfolk.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit his 13th homer of the season in the second inning Tuesday, crushing a pitch from RHP Mat Latos over the wall in left. That ended a brief 0-for-5 skid and gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead. Schoop also made a slick 4-3 double play on a grounder from 1B Todd Frazier with runners on first and third and one out in the ninth to end the game.

LHP T.J. McFarland also was recalled. He’s been with the Orioles for much of this season and been valuable in long relief, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.10 ERA in 30 games (including one start).

RF Nelson Cruz drove in a run with his first-inning single to give him 91 RBIs this season, a career high. He finished the night 2-for-4 with that one RBI and also improved his hitting streak to four games. This also was just his eighth start of the season in right field as Nick Markakis served as the designated hitter in this game. “I mean, it was a win. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but it was a win,” Cruz said after the Orioles hung on for a 5-4 victory.

LHP Johan Santana will be seeing his doctor for a check-up on his recovering Achilles tendon on Sept. 9, said manager Buck Showalter. Santana’s missed the entire season because of the injury.

1B Chris Davis continues to show some life at the plate. He drove in a run with a first-inning single and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Davis now is 5-for-14 in the last five games, moving his average up to .194 and has been in the middle of a lot of Oriole rallies.

RHP Ryan Webb was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk for Tuesday’s game. He’s been with the Orioles for long parts of this season and has a 3-2 record with a 3.80 ERA in 42 games in 2014, often pitching well in relief.

RHP Bud Norris threw six shutout innings for the Orioles on a strange night. After a 23-minute rain delay at the game’s start, Norris began the first inning when the rains came again. This time, the game was delayed for one hour, 46 minutes. Still, Norris returned after the long delay and pitched well. He allowed four hits, struck out seven with just one walk and improved to 12-8. “I don’t how to explain it. You want to stay loose, you want to pitch. It’s your day to go. I wanted to get back out there,” Norris said.