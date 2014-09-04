CF David Lough’s been kind of the forgotten man this season. He has kind of become just the late-inning defensive replacement, often in left field. But Lough got a rare start in center field Wednesday to give Adam Jones a break (he played DH), and the left-handed hitter lined a solo homer to right in the fourth. That was his third homer this season and first since June 7. “I struggled early, and I feel a lot better at the plate offensively, and obviously defensively I feel good out there,” Lough said.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit his second home run in as many games. He belted a long solo homer off RHP Dylan Axelrod in the third inning. That was Baltimore’s first hit of the game, and Schoop later added a two-run double to finish with three RBIs in a 2-for-3 night.

LF Nelson Cruz made a bit of history with his fourth-inning double. He became the 10th Oriole to hit 35 homers and 25 doubles in a season. Mark Reynolds was the last player to do it, hitting 37 homers and 27 doubles in 2011.

DH Adam Jones got his fourth start of the season at that position. Manager Buck Showalter wants to give Jones -- normally his center fielder -- RF Nick Markakis and other starters some rest when possible. Markakis served as the DH Tuesday night. Jones went 2-for-4 as the DH on Wednesday.

SS J.J. Hardy returned to the lineup after problems with lower back spasms. Manager Buck Showalter pulled him late in Monday’s game with the Twins and held him out of Tuesday’s game. Hardy missed five games earlier in the season but said this issue wasn’t as bad. He went 0-for-3 with one run scored and made some good plays in the field.

LHP Andrew Miller said the cramp in his left leg/hamstring is much better and he’s ready to go. Showalter didn’t use him in Wednesday’s game, so this appears to be a day-to-day thing.

1B Chris Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He has hit four homers in his last 10 games, and this shot went to left-center, which could be a good sign for the struggling first baseman. “I think he’s been a real threat for an extended period of time with the bat,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been in the middle of a lot of things, stayed selective for the most part.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez threw his first career complete game in a 6-0 victory over the Reds. He gave up just four hits while striking out a season-high eight batters. He allowed just one hit through seven innings before battling through the eighth and ninth to improve to 8-7 this season. “He’s such a professional, and that was a professional outing,” manager Buck Showalter said.