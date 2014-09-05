DH Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 37th home run of the season. That tied him for second with Albert Belle and Mark Reynolds for most home runs in first season with the Orioles. Frank Robinson owns the club record with 49 in 1966.

LHP Andrew Miller is recovering from some cramps he suffered in his leg Monday against the Twins. He left the mound in the eighth inning and has not appeared in another game. Orioles manager Buck Showater said Miller was getting better and was listed as “day-to-day...like all of us.” Miller threw on flat ground Thursday to gauge his progress. Miller will likely have to complete a bullpen session before he is cleared to pitch in a game.

1B Steve Pearce, who has not played since Aug. 29 with a right abdominal strain, hit off the tee Thursday and was expected to take batting practice Friday in Tampa Bay. Orioles manager Buck Showalter was feeling confident Pearce could likely be back in the lineup Saturday. “You can tell he is getting close,” Showalter said.

C Matt Wieters is recovering from season-ending reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, but trainer are upbeat about his progress. The reason for optimism is Wieters’ range of motion with that arm, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. However, Showalter would not speculate on whether Wieters would be ready for spring training. “I think with the mini-camp we have in January, we can answer that question,” Showalter said.