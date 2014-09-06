LHP Wei-Yin Chen logged a workmanlike six innings, allowing four hits and an uncharacteristic three walks with three strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He left in a scoreless tie. Chen had walked just three batters in his previous 20 starts. Chen’s start was also an aberration in terms of run support, as he entered the game first in the league in that category at 5.92 runs per game.

RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.93) is expected to make his 17th start of the season on Saturday as the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their series at Tropicana Field. Gausman is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in his last four starts and 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA on the road.

LHP Andrew Miller threw off a mound for the first time since injuring his left leg on the final pitch on Sunday. He took fielding practice and played long-toss before the bullpen session, after which he reported no problems. He declared the injury minor and himself fit.

1B Steve Pearce felt good after undertaking a normal pre-game routine to test a strained abdominal muscle. He could be available on Saturday. Pearce is batting .326 with five doubles and five homers in his last 12 games.