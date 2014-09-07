RHP Kevin Gausman allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, striking out seven in seven innings on Saturday, but did not earn a decision in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The rookie had been 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA against the Rays.

LHP Andrew Miller returned after tweaking a muscle in his left leg finishing off a game last Sunday. His fastball over the outer edge of the plate was missed by catcher Nick Hundley, allowing the winning run to score from third base in the bottom of the ninth against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

1B Steve Pearce returned to the Orioles lineup on Saturday after working through an abdominal strain that cost him seven games. He finished 0-for-2 but walked twice out of the second slot in the order. His lead-off walk in the eighth led to the tying run in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field.

RHP Bud Norris (12-8, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to make his 25th start and 14th on the road on Sunday when the Baltimore Orioles face the Tama Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Norris is 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and four quality starts on the road this season. He has no decisions and a 4.63 ERA in two starts against the Rays.