September 9, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Nelson Cruz almost single-handedly beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, going 4-for-5 with seven RBIs, two homers and a triple. His MLB-best 39th homer of the season off reliever Cesar Ramos came on the first pitch in the 11th, just as his three-run triple in the ninth off Joel Peralta had. Cruz improved his team-leading RBI total to 101. Cruz gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the ninth and a final 7-5 margin in the 11th.

LHP Andrew Miller worked a perfect ninth to record his first career save in 251 games on Sunday as the Baltimore Orioles came back to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, in 11 innings at Tropicana Field. Miller won’t be assuming the closer duties anytime soon, but was used out of necessity. Closer Zach Britton had blown a save in the ninth.

RHP Darren O‘Day has overcome what Orioles manager Buck Showalter called “some challenges in his hamstring” and was available to pitch on Saturday despite not being used in his customary late-inning role. “I‘m not a doctor, but I think I might have broke up some scar tissue,” said O‘Day, who worked a third of an inning, allowing a walk and hit on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
