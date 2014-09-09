DH Nelson Cruz was selected the American League co-player of the week, sharing the honor with Miguel Cabrera. He capped his week with a seven-RBI game against Tampa Bay on Sunday. On Monday night, he went 2-for-4 for his fourth multi-hit game in the past seven.

SS J.J. Hardy missed his third consecutive game with a lower back issue. After working out at Fenway Park on Monday, he was headed back to Baltimore to see team orthopedist Michael Jacobs and have an MRI exam. The hope is he can play Friday.

LF Alejandro De Aza, who went 1-for-4 Monday, has hit safely in all four games since joining the Orioles. He also had a stolen base, his first swipe with his new team.

LHP Andrew Miller, dealt from Boston to Baltimore at the trade deadline, returned to Fenway Park and left the door open for a possible return as a free agent over the winter. “Certainly I have relationships with a lot of people here,” Miller said Monday. “My wife and I loved it here. It’s a great place to play. The way you’re treated by the organization, it’s a great place to live. It’s a hard situation to beat.”

1B Steve Pearce drove in the first run and had a great takeout slide on a potential double play to produce two more in Monday’s win. He went 2-for-4, and he is hitting .304 since Aug. 17, his .381 on-base percentage tops on the club over that span.

RHP Chris Tillman goes for his 12th win of the season when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Tillman is 4-0 with three no-decisions in his last seven starts. He has lost just once since June 15. He is 1-1 with one no-decision against the Red Sox this season, allowing five runs in 16 innings.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-7) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, the ninth time in his past 10 starts he allowed two earned runs or fewer. He pitched his first career shutout in his previous start, and he has yielded one earned run in 22 1/3 innings over his past three starts (0.40 ERA), four runs in 34 2/3 innings (1.04 ERA) over his past five.