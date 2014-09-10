FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 10, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4 on the season and 7-1 since June 28, hopes to lead the Orioles to a series sweep of the Red Sox when he pitches the finale Wednesday afternoon. Chen is 2-1 against the Red Sox this year, throwing seven shutout innings his last time out against them. In his last start, on the road against Tampa Bay, he went six shutout innings and wasn’t involved in the decision.

CF Adam Jones hit a solo homer, his 25th long ball on the season. It is his fourth consecutive year with 25 or more. He is the first Baltimore player with such a streak since Rafael Palmeiro, 1995-98.

SS J.J. Hardy received a cortisone shot in his lower back Tuesday, and he hopes to play one of the games of Friday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees. An MRI showed no change from his previous test.

LF Alejandro De Aza hit two homers, his first two with the Orioles. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, the other coming Opening Day when he was with the Chicago White Sox. His power show fit right into a Baltimore team that leads the majors with 191 homers.

LHP Andrew Miller entered the game and faced his old team, collecting strikeouts of the only two batters he faced. When he came in, the Boston crowd gave him a nice hand, and he was greeted with a message on the center field board. Also, the Red Sox played his song as he walked in from the bullpen, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash. He was traded to the Orioles at the non-waiver deadline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.