LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4 on the season and 7-1 since June 28, hopes to lead the Orioles to a series sweep of the Red Sox when he pitches the finale Wednesday afternoon. Chen is 2-1 against the Red Sox this year, throwing seven shutout innings his last time out against them. In his last start, on the road against Tampa Bay, he went six shutout innings and wasn’t involved in the decision.

CF Adam Jones hit a solo homer, his 25th long ball on the season. It is his fourth consecutive year with 25 or more. He is the first Baltimore player with such a streak since Rafael Palmeiro, 1995-98.

SS J.J. Hardy received a cortisone shot in his lower back Tuesday, and he hopes to play one of the games of Friday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees. An MRI showed no change from his previous test.

LF Alejandro De Aza hit two homers, his first two with the Orioles. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, the other coming Opening Day when he was with the Chicago White Sox. His power show fit right into a Baltimore team that leads the majors with 191 homers.

LHP Andrew Miller entered the game and faced his old team, collecting strikeouts of the only two batters he faced. When he came in, the Boston crowd gave him a nice hand, and he was greeted with a message on the center field board. Also, the Red Sox played his song as he walked in from the bullpen, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash. He was traded to the Orioles at the non-waiver deadline.