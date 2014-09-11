C Caleb Joseph had three hits, including his first home run since Aug. 9 -- when he finished a streak of homering in five straight games. This homer snapped an 0-for-14 streak and his three RBIs matched his career high.

SS Ryan Flaherty recorded a career-high four hits, raising his batting average from .207 to .219. He was the third Oriole with multiple hits in an inning. “He’s always hit well up here (Boston),” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s comfortable. He’s from here. I always feel great that he’s hit well in front of free-ticketed people. It’s good for him.”

LHP Wei-Yin Chen retired the first 16 hitters before Dan Butler, collecting his first major league hit, doubled to deep left-center. Chen then gave up a leadoff homer and a double to start the seventh and was done after seven, his record rising to 15-4. He is 8-1 since June 28.

RHP Kevin Gausman hopes to even his home record at 5-5 when he pitches the day portion of Friday’s split doubleheader against the New York Yankees in Baltimore. The rookie beat the Yankees in a five-inning, rain-shortened game at Camden Yards on July 13, his only career start against the Yankees. Gausman is 0-3 with one no-decision in his last four starts.

DH Nelson Cruz had a double in five trips and has eight extra-base hits while hitting .366 in September. He has nine extra-base hits in 16 games against the Red Sox this season.

CF Adam Jones had three hits, including a two-run double in a six-run third inning that quickly made the game a laugher. It was his team-leading 51st multi-hit game of the season. With two of the hits doubles, it was his first multiple extra-base hit game since Aug. 11.

SS J.J. Hardy missed his fifth straight game with a lower-back problem. He received a cortisone injection on Wednesday and the plan is for him to play one of the games of Friday’s doubleheader.

LF Alejandro De Aza went 5-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in the three-game sweep in Boston and has hits in all six games since coming to the Orioles from the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Bud Norris starts the night half of a doubleheader vs. the Yankees on Friday, looking to improve his home record to 7-2. He is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees, both coming this season. Norris is 4-1 over his last seven starts.