LHP Brian Matusz yielded no runs in the ninth of the nightcap. He’s now been on a roll, giving up just two runs on his last 18 2/3 innings over 23 games. That can help the Orioles in the postseason, giving them another solid left-hander.

Pinch hitter Jimmy Paredes got the game-winning hit in the 11th inning of Game 1. He lined a two-run double to right field off RHP Adam Warren that gave the Orioles a 2-1 victory.

SS Ryan Flaherty continued his recent success at the plate by going 1-for-3 in the nightcap. He had an RBI double in the fourth and later scored on a De Aza triple to help the Orioles to an early 2-0 lead en route to the 5-0 win. Flaherty’s now hit in five straight games, with a .429 average during that stretch.

RHP Kevin Gausman threw seven shutout innings in Game 1. He scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks but got a no-decision, leaving the game in the midst of a scoreless tie, a match-up the Orioles later won 2-1 in 11 innings. He’s now thrown at least seven innings in each of his last three starts.

DH Delmon Young got the back-breaking hit for the Orioles in the nightcap. His two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning.

LF Alejandro De Aza has been hot since coming to the Orioles from the White Sox last month and continued his roll in this doubleheader. He got hits in both games, stretching his hitting streak to eight games, the longest for any player beginning his Oriole career since OF Eric Byrnes had an 11-game run in 2005. “It’s a great feeling, and I love to contribute for the team,” De Aza said. “It’s all about winning. As long as I‘m helping the team wins, it’s great.”

RHP Bud Norris gave the Orioles another solid start in Game 2. He gave up just three hits in seven innings in a 5-0 victory. Norris struck out a season-high 10 batters and gave up just three hits, improving to 13-8. “We’ve played such good baseball in the second half, we are firing on all cylinders, wining close games, too,” he said. “So we just want to keep momentum on our side and go out there every day and keep getting wins in the win column.”