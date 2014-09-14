2B Jonathan Schoop, mired in an 0-for-14 slump, was given the day off Saturday by manager Buck Showalter. Ryan Flaherty (0-for-1 with two walks) started at second in the 3-2 loss.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-5 in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees. That gave him 50 multi-hit games for the sixth time in his career, and the first time since 2011. He’s fourth in Orioles history with 433 career multi-hit games. Markakis began the day hitting only .150 (6-for-40) in September.

1B Steve Pearce started September by going 4-for-19 (.210), but is 3-for-7 after picking up two hits in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees. Pearce doubled in the third inning against Yankee starter Shane Greene, then connected for a solo home run in the sixth, ending Greene’s afternoon and pulling Baltimore to within 3-2.

RHP Chris Tillman (12-5, 3.36) makes his 32nd start Sunday, and his 17th at home, where he has gone 4-5 with a 2.62 ERA. He is 5-5 with a 5.32 ERA in 13 lifetime starts against the Yankees. Tillman has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 18 straight starts since June 10, posting a 2.24 ERA during that span.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez saw his three-game winning streak end in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees. He allowed three runs on three hits over six innings, while striking out three and walking three. After giving up three runs in the second, he retired 11 straight hitters. “In a lot of ways that’s one of the more impressive outings of the year from him, because he wasn’t carrying (his normal stuff),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.