3B Kelly Johnson got a bit of revenge against his former employers Sunday. He lined a game-winning, walk-off double in the ninth inning to give the Orioles a 3-2 victory over the Yankees. Johnson was really excited on the field and admitted as much later. “It feels really good,” he said. “You want to contribute, you want to drive in runs, you want to score runs, all those things, and you want to be a part of it.”

LHP Andrew Miller turned in another strong performance. He came on with a runner on third and two outs in the seventh and struck out three of the four batters he faced. That kept the score 1-1.

1B Steve Pearce again came up with a clutch hit. He lined a game-tying RBI double in the ninth of RHP David Robertson that made it 2-2 and set the stage for 3B Kelly Johnson’s walk-off hit two batters later. “We knew when the ninth inning came around, we’re not out of these games,” he said. “We’re always one swing away, and we fought back and we did it again tonight. It’s fun. We’re a good team.”

1B Chris Davis, serving his 25-game suspension, is going to work out in Sarasota, Fla., and, if allowed, he could see some playing time in instructional league games. Davis wouldn’t play with the Orioles again until late in the AL Championship Series or if they put him on the World Series roster, if the team gets that far.

RHP Chris Tillman turned in a strong effort once again in Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. He went 6 2/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits, never running into much trouble except when he gave up a solo homer to 3B Martin Prado in the second inning. It was the 19th consecutive start in which he allowed three runs or fewer. “It goes back to command,” he said. “You have to command the fastball both sides, throw the off-speed when you need to. (C Nick Hundley) has been fantastic, and our defense has been the same.”