2B Ryan Flaherty gave the Orioles some unexpected power Monday night. He lined a two-run homer to right in the fourth, his seventh long ball of the season. Flaherty is doing a good job of filling in at various infield spots due to the injuries to teammates. “(Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman) just threw a curveball, and he kind of hung it with his first pitch,” Flaherty said. “I got up there with a guy on, just trying to help the team.”

LHP Wei-Yin Chen stumbled in the first inning, needing 26 pitches to get through the frame and giving up one run on three hits. After that, he settled down and lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing a total of two runs on nine hits and improving to 16-4 this season. He is the first Baltimore left-hander to win 16 or more games in a season since Jimmy Key did it 17 years ago. “I allowed quite a few hits out there, but I was trying to battle,” Chen said through his interpreter. “Fortunately, I can do that with the help of my teammates. They made a lot of great plays out there. I was happy about the result.”

DH Nelson Cruz had his hand in two early Oriole rallies. He hit into a double play that scored one run in the first -- no RBI -- but then added a run-scoring single in the third inning. Cruz has 103 RBIs, which ranks second in the American League.

CF Adam Jones helped the Orioles with three hits and an RBI in Monday’s game. He is 6-for-12 in his oast three games. A first-inning single gave Jones his 300th RBI at Oriole Park.

1B Steve Pearce continues to play well while filling in for suspended Chris Davis. Pearce reached base all four times at bat, getting two singles and two walks. He is 7-for-13 in his past four games.

1B Chris Davis will go to Sarasota, Fla., this weekend to start doing work while serving his 25-game suspension for testing positive for amphetamines. Manager Buck Showalter confirmed the plan Monday afternoon. The earliest Davis could return would be at some point midway through the American League Championship Series, if the Orioles advance that far.