3B Manny Machado is out for the year after his recent knee surgery, but he’s going to be re-joining the team for a little while starting Friday. He’s coming to town on Wednesday night, manager Buck Showalter said.

3B Jimmy Paredes pitched in to the team’s power parade. He led off the second with a solo homer to left that gave Baltimore a 4-2 lead. He finished the night 2-for-3 and improved his average to .366 with the Orioles.

RF Nick Markakis was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors players for sportsmanship and community involvement. He went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in the victory Tuesday, which clinched the division title.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez needed 60 pitches to get through the first two innings. He gave up two runs on two hits and walked four. But somehow Jimenez straightened things out and needed just 37 more pitches to make it through the fifth, retiring the final 10 batters. He allowed just those two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks. “I was able to find a release point, something that I couldn’t do the first couple of innings,” Jimenez said. “But I think in the third inning I was able to command the fastball...and the curve. It was really good.”

LF Alejandro De Aza clinched the game with his three-run triple into the right-field corner in the seventh inning. De Aza has been a huge addition since the Orioles acquired him from the White Sox because he’s hitting .327 since coming to the team on Aug. 30.