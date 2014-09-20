RHP Kevin Gausman now hasn’t won in his last six starts after he gave up three runs on seven hits in five innings Friday night and got a no-decision. Once again, the right-hander didn’t pitch badly, but the Orioles gave him little support, scoring just one run while he was in the game. He gave up two of his runs on back-to-back homers to DH David Ortiz and LF Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth.

DH Nelson Cruz stretched his hitting streak to seven games with a second-inning single on Friday night. He also added a run-scoring infield single with the bases loaded in the third inning and finished the night 3-for-5 with an RBI.

PH Delmon Young continued his amazing season pinch-hitting. He got an RBI triple in the seventh inning batting for CF David Lough. Young’s now 10-for-20 -- a .500 average -- pinch-hitting this season and has been a big weapon off the bench.

RF Nick Markakis sat out for the second straight game. He’s been bothered by soreness in his right shoulder after Toronto LHP Aaron Loup hit him in Tuesday’s victory that clinched the division, and manager Buck Showalter wanted him to get a break.

LF Alejandro De Aza continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-5 in Friday’s game. He doubled in the fifth but later got thrown out at the plate trying to score on CF David Lough’s single. De Aza also doubled with two outs in the seventh and scored in a two-run rally that tied the game. “I was just brought here to play and try to help the team to win games,” De Aza said. “That’s what I‘m trying to do.”

1B Chris Davis, currently serving a 25-game suspension, will be arriving in Sarasota on Tuesday. He’ll be doing work there in an attempt to keep sharp in case the Orioles can get him back this season.

RHP Darren O‘Day has been almost impossible to hit at times this season. This month he’s come back to earth a bit, battling some leg problems and giving up three homers, including DH David Ortiz’s game-winning blast in the 10th inning Friday, which gave Boston a 5-3 victory. “Darren’s fine. [Ortiz] has hit a few off some other good pitchers, too,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.