1B Christian Walker banged out his first major league home run in the fourth inning off RHP Rubby De La Rosa. That gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in a game they went on to win, 7-2. Walker finished the game 2-for-4 as a late replacement for Steve Pearce (sore wrist). “It’s really exciting. I wasn’t originally in the lineup but got an opportunity to get in there and maybe earn some more at-bats and luckily, it worked out in my favor,” Walker said.

2B Jonathan Schoop helped out with a perfect squeeze bunt in the fourth during Saturday’s 7-2 win. He pushed it down the first base line where RHP Rubby De La Rosa picked it up and tagged him out, but 3B Ryan Flaherty scored. “Just kind of fit the situation, and he and Ryan executed it real well,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I have a lot of confidence in them to do that.”

RF Nick Markakis sat out a third straight game due to a sore shoulder. He got hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays and an X-ray on Friday showed no problems. Markakis should be back in a day or two.

CF Adam Jones hit a pair of two-run homers to give the Baltimore offense a spark in the 7-2 win on Saturday. He got one in the third and another in the fifth. That’s his third multihomer game this season and the sixth in his career.

1B Steve Pearce was in the lineup originally, but manager Buck Showalter then pulled him before Saturday’s 7-2 win due to right wrist soreness. It was a precautionary move, and Christian Walker then went in at first base. “It hasn’t been affecting my swing,” Pearce said. “I’ve been swinging the bat really well the past couple of weeks. But they definitely wanted to take care of it before it started affecting the swing.”

RHP Chris Tillman gave up two runs on three hits in the first inning on Saturday but settled down to give the Orioles seven strong innings and improve to 13-5. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits overall and now has won six in a row. Also, he’s now given up three earned runs or less in 20 straight starts, which is now tied for second in club history. He has gone over 200 innings (201 1/3) for a second straight year.