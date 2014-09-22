RHP Brad Brach continues to be a nice addition to the bullpen. Brach has a 2.25 ERA over his past 22 outings. He transformed into a key setup righty in the late innings to transition to closer Zach Britton.

RF Nick Markakis, hit by a pitch on the right shoulder Tuesday, sat out a fourth consecutive game Sunday. Markakis is just sore, and manager Buck Showalter said he was being cautious with holding him out of the lineup. “Nick came in today like he was going to play,” Showalter said. “He’s getting better every day. The more concern is him diving for ball.”

SS J.J. Hardy said he has not been hampered by the back spasms that held forced out of the lineup for several games earlier this month. Hardy, who started Sunday and went 0-for-4, is gearing up for the postseason.

1B Steve Pearce did not play for the second day in a row, and he got a cortisone injection in his sore right wrist. He was wearing a brace prior to the game but said it was just precautionary. Pearce expects to take about three days off before returning to the lineup. He plans to be ready for the playoffs. “I could play through it if I wanted to,” Pearce said. “We have the luxury of being in first place and having the playoffs coming up that weekend and the lead where we can take a couple of days off and be ready.”

RHP Chris Tillman (13-5, 3.26 ERA) likely will get the ball when Baltimore opens its playoff run Oct. 2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This season, Tillman exceeded 200 innings for the first time in his career, becoming the 10th Orioles pitcher to reach that mark since 2000. Tillman has allowed three or fewer runs in 20 consecutive starts, tied with Steve Barber (Aug. 17, 1965-June 4, 1966) for the second-longest streak in club history. Dave McNally (May 19-Sept. 8, 1968) hold the record at 25. “It’s not the numbers, it’s not the personal goal,” Tillman said. “It’s the team goal. Two hundred’s important because it means you’re out there and competing for your team and you’re giving your team a chance to win.”