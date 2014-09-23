LHP Wei-Yin Chen lost for the first time since Aug. 6 at Toronto as he was pitching on six days rest. Chen still is 13-3 over his last 24 starts but was relieved to find out his next start will be on normal rest.

RF Nick Markakis returned after missing four games with a sore right shoulder and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. He had two putouts in the field and also made a strong throw to the plate that prevented a runner from tagging up at third.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make his 22nd start for the Orioles Tuesday night against the Yankees and will try to win consecutive starts for the first time since May 2-8. Jimenez, who was signed to a four-year, $50 million deal last winter, won for the first time since Aug. 9 when he allowed two runs and two hits in five innings of Baltimore’s division-clinching win last Tuesday. Jimenez has made three starts since July and will be making his third start this season at Yankee Stadium.

1B Steve Pearce missed his third straight game with a sore right wrist. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce would do some activities Tuesday and possibly return Wednesday.