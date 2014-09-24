INF Ryan Flaherty made his third start at first base this year and the 10th of his career. He finished with five putouts while going 1-for-4.

INF Kelly Johnson appeared in his first full game as a second baseman for the Orioles. Johnson has made 763 appearances there but only played four innings there this season (two apiece for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees) before Tuesday. In Tuesday’s win over the Yankees, he made one catch and fielded one ground ball while going 3-for-5. Johnson is hitting .217 this season and said he viewed his chance as a way to audition for a postseason roster spot.

RF Nick Markakis had his fifth four-hit game of the season and first since Aug. 10 vs. St. Louis. He also tied a season high with three RBIs, doing that for the second time. Said RHP Ubaldo Jimenez about Markakis: “He’s one of the guys in the heart of the lineup. It doesn’t matter who’s pitching; lefty or righty, he’s a going to get a good at-bat.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez won his second consecutive start by allowing two runs and three hits in five-plus innings against the Yankees. Although Jimenez threw nearly 100 pitches without completing six innings, manager Buck Showalter felt that his command was better and also said that pitching coach Dave Wallace felt Jimenez had his best warmups of the season.

1B Steve Pearce missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sore right wrist. Pearce got a cortisone shot Saturday, and he could return Thursday if his batting practice session goes well.

RHP Chris Tillman will be the Orioles’ starter for Game 1 of the AL Division Series next week, manager Buck Showalter announced Tuesday. Tillman is 13-5 with a 3.26 ERA. “Chris has graduated,” Showalter said. “It’s been a lot of fun to have a good seat to watch him. He’s a pro. He’s turned into a guy that I‘m real proud of the way he goes about his business. It’s not always perfection, but you feel good about him giving you a chance to win.”

RHP Bud Norris will try to become a 15-game winner for the first time in his six-year career Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. Before this season, the most wins Norris had ever had was 10, when he won six games for the Houston Astros and four more for the Orioles last season. Norris has pitched 159 1/3 innings, which is the second-lowest total in his career, but he has won three consecutive starts. Norris is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 13 starts following a disabled-list stint caused by a groin injury. Norris is 8-1 with a 2.72 ERA against AL East teams this season and 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA against the Yankees.