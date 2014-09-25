INF Ryan Flaherty had his second three-hit game of the season as he made his 20th start at shortstop. Flaherty’s other three-hit game was April 8 at New York.

RHP Kevin Gausman will make his 20th start of the season Thursday night for the Orioles. Gausman will try to get his first win in over a month. Gausman has not won since beating the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 17. As he is 0-3 with a 3.82 ERA in his last six starts, Gausman last pitched Friday against the Red Sox and allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. Gausman is 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA in eight career appearances (two starts) against the Yankees. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sept. 12 at Baltimore.

DH Nelson Cruz followed up becoming the sixth Oriole to reach 40 home runs on Tuesday with a four-hit game on Wednesday. Cruz had his second four-hit game of the season and has 10 games with at least three hits.

1B Steve Pearce did not start due to a sore right wrist. Pearce entered in the late innings as a defensive replacement, recorded two putouts and had an at-bat. He had missed the previous three games with the injury.

RHP Bud Norris allowed three runs and five hits in six innings and reached a career-high 15 victories. He also has four wins against the Yankees and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Norris is the first Oriole to get that many wins against them in a season since Mike Flanagan was 4-0 in 1978.