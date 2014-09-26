RHP Kevin Gausman made his 20th start of his the season and recorded his fourth consecutive no-decision. He allowed two earned runs and three hits in five innings while throwing 65 of 97 pitches for strikes.

RF Nick Markakis went 6-for-13 in the four-game series at Yankee Stadium after recovering from a shoulder injury. He also hit his second career leadoff home run Thursday. His other leadoff home run was Aug. 3, 2014, against the Seattle Mariners.

1B Steve Pearce returned to the starting lineup after being held out of four starts due to a right wrist injury. He hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Over his past eight games, Pearce is batting .423 (11-for-20) with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman will be the Game 1 starter for the Orioles in the AL Division Series, but before he makes that start, he will conclude the regular season Friday night in Toronto. Tillman will finish this year with a career-high 34 starts and will try to finish with an undefeated road record. Tillman is 8-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 road starts. Against the Blue Jays, Tillman is 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 13 career starts.