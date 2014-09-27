LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his 31st start of the season on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. This will be his 16th start on the road, where he is 8-3 with a 3.35 earned-run average. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA in three career starts against Toronto. His 16 wins are the most by an Orioles LHP since LHP Jeff Ballard went 18-8 in 1989.

OF Nelson Cruz was among the starters out of the lineup for Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. “I‘m going to give certain guys tomorrow off and do the same thing today,” manager Showalter said before Friday’s game. “I don’t want them to be on this turf for three days. Some of the guys were kidding today, if there was a guy you didn’t want to face before the playoffs, it would be [RHP] R.A. Dickey. But the flip side of that is he has great command and if he hits you, you won’t wear it too much. There’s a trade-off there.”

INF Chris Davis played his first game with the Orioles’ Instructional League team since his 25-game suspension for a positive amphetamine test. Davis will miss at least the first eight games that the Orioles play in the postseason (if they go that far). He is in Sarasota, Fla., to keep in shape. He is not allowed to be with the major-league team during the suspension. He played three innings at third base and had three plate appearances on Friday.

RHP Chris Tillman suffered his first road loss of the season on Friday in a 4-2 loss at Toronto after going 8-0 in his previous 15 starts away from Camden Yards. He allowed four runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings in his final start before he opens the Division Series for the Orioles.