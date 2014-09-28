CF Adam Jones hit his 29th homer of the season in the sixth inning of the 4-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday. It was his 16th homer against Toronto since 2012, second during that time to teammate 1B Chris Davis (21) He has hit 25 homers against the Blue Jays in his career, the most against any team.

INF Alexi Casilla has been added to the Orioles roster for the final two games of the regular season and Toronto. He started at third base and batted leadoff in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He was 0-for-4 and made an error. RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Alexi Casilla who was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Casilla had been preparing for winter ball and was set to return to the Dominican Republic when he received the surprise call from the Orioles. He can play second, short or third. He had not played third base since last year in winter ball in the Dominican. “This is a huge, huge opportunity for me,” Casilla said. “I haven’t played third base in a while but I feel like my defense is always there.”

C Matt Wieters (elbow surgery) left for Detroit on Saturday to help advance scout Bruce Kison and national cross-checker Danny Haas in scouting the Tigers over the final two days of the regular season when they play the Twins. Wieters had Tommy John surgery in June that ended his season. He has been working with C Nick Hundley and C Caleb Joseph. “It’s been tough on Matt,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been a great contributor with the other catchers.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his 26th start of the season on Sunday at Rogers Centre in the final game of the regular season. He is 5-4 with a 3.48 earned-run average in 13 starts on the road this season. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts against Toronto this season. He is 5-2 with a 2.87 in 10 games (nine starts) in his career against Toronto. If he wins on Sunday, the Orioles would have four starters with 10 more or wins in season since 1997. The start will set up Gonzalez for the start in Game 3 of the Division Series in one week. He is likely to be lifted early so that other pitchers can get work.