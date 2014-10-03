DH Nelson Cruz continued to pound Detroit pitching in the postseason. He hit six homers in six games against the Tigers while with Texas in the 2011 ALCS and added a two-run shot in the first inning of this contest. He’s now posted seven homers and 16 RBIs in seven playoff games against the Tigers. Cruz has 15 postseason homers, tied for 10th all-time with Babe Ruth. “It’s just I like to enjoy the moment, you know,” he said. “I think, as a player, you want to be in that situation. I like to enjoy it.”

RF Nick Markakis finally made his first postseason appearance and played well. He went 2-for-4, getting hits in his first two at-bats, in the first and second innings. Markakis has played in 1,365 regular-season games before finally making it into postseason -- the third-most of any active player before getting into the playoffs. However, he was just focused on wins afterward. “We got Game 1 behind us,” Markakis said. “We have to refocus tomorrow. We’ll look to come out on top.”

SS J.J. Hardy hit a crucial solo homer of RHP Max Scherzer in the seventh on Thursday. Hardy’s lead-off homer gave the Orioles a key insurance run and a 4-2 lead. Hardy struggled at the end of the regular season, going just 3-for-30, but came through in this game.

LF Alejandro De Aza went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Both of his hits were doubles and came in an eight-run eighth inning as the Orioles broke it open en route to a 12-3 win. De Aza scored once and drove in both runs on his second double of the inning. “When you have the chance, you get everything you can,” De Aza said. “We had the chance today. Tomorrow is another day. We have to go after it tomorrow.”

LHP Andrew Miller struck out three batters in 1 2/3 innings of relief. He came on for RHP Chris Tillman, the starter, and started a strong four-inning effort from the bullpen in Game 1.

RHP Chris Tillman battled through five innings but got the win Thursday. The Detroit Tigers repeatedly fouled off pitches -- 2B Ian Kinsler made Tillman throw him 30 pitches in his three at-bats -- but the big right-hander kept fighting. He gave up two runs on back-to-back solo homers from DH Victor Martinez and LF J.D. Martinez in the second, but allowed a total of two runs on four hits. Tillman also struck out six in his first career postseason start.