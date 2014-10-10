LHP Zach Britton made it back to Baltimore from California on Thursday morning after his wife gave birth to their son Tuesday night. Britton closed out Game 3 to finish the Detroit series on Sunday and then became a father a few days later. “I haven’t slept a lot,” he said with a smile. “I need some sleep and then I can process everything that just happened the last couple of days.”

SS J.J. Hardy re-signed with the Orioles, getting a three-year deal with an option for 2018. Various media reports said that it is a $40 million contract. “Why not now, really?” executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said. “When we looked at the market, we thought the best chance to sign J.J. was before he went to free agency ... going into next year. I think it’s comforting to us and our fans to know that J.J.’s going to be back.”

RHP Chris Tillman will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Orioles against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter announced Thursday.