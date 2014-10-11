LHP Brian Matusz replaced RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on the Orioles ALCS roster. Matusz went 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings this season.

3B Ryan Flaherty came up with a key hit for the Orioles in their comeback, lining a two-run bases-loaded single to right off RHP James Shields in the fifth inning. That cut a three-run Kansas City lead to 5-4 as the Orioles eventually tied the game and forced extra innings.

DH Nelson Cruz continued his tear through the postseason, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Game 1 of the ALCS against Kansas City. He homered in Games 1 and 3 of the the ALDS against the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the all-time list with 16. He is tied for ninth with Carlos Beltran on the all-time postseason home run list. The key is adapting to the opposition. “It will be the same thing for me,” Cruz said. “You find a different philosophy and try to pick whatever you think will help you. All the hitting coaches have something to bring to the table.”

CF Adam Jones got the Orioles’ first RBI with a single in the third inning off James Shields. It was just his second RBI in 10 postseason games. Baltimore will need him to be more of a force at the plate if its plans on bouncing back from the demoralizing 8-6 loss in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Royals.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez was left off the ALDS roster. This season, Jimenez was 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA in 22 starts. He threw just 25.2 innings in September and August.

LF Alejandro De Aza got an RBI for an unusual bloop infield single in the seventh. He swung and hit a soft shot that Royals SS Alcides Escobar couldn’t quite reach between the mound and second base. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop scored the game-tying run from third on the play.

RHP Chris Tillman had his shortest start since June 5, lasting just 4 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits. Tillman threw strikes on 20 of his first 25 pitches, but everything seemed to change after the right-hander gave up a solo homer to SS Alcides Escobar. After that, Tillman’s control became shaky and he repeatedly fell behind. The Royals scored four runs off Tillman in the third inning.

RHP Bud Norris will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Royals. It’s a pressure situation for the right-hander because will be trying to salvage a split at home before resuming the series in Kansas City. Norris has made two career starts against the Royals and is 0-1 with a 0.68 ERA. “It’s been an exciting time for all of us,” Norris said. “We really just want to go out there and do the best we can.”