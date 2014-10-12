LHP Zach Britton pitched better than Friday night when he threw 20 balls on 25 pitches and walked the bases loaded but still had problems in the ninth. He gave up the tiebreaking hit and another run-scoring hit and allowed one run on two hits in that one inning.

C Caleb Joseph came into Saturday’s Game 2 riding a dubious 0-for-33 skid. But he had a much better day, hitting a sacrifice fly in the second inning during his first at-bat and ending that slide with a single to left in the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-3 overall and threw out pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson trying to steal. “We were in the game the entire time,” Joseph said. “Bud did a great job keeping us in the game. They are just getting clutch hits right now.”

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start in Game 3 for Baltimore on Monday night in Kansas City. He started in Game 2 versus Detroit in the ALDS but got a no-decision after giving up five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

DH Nelson Cruz continued his strong postseason hitting with a 2-for-4 effort plus one RBI in the Game 2 loss. Cruz now is hitting .444 in this series and has been the most consistent Oriole hitter in the postseason so far. They’ll need his help if they want to bring the series back to Baltimore later on. “If one team can do it, it’s us,” Cruz said. “I believe what we have here. I believe in my teammates. If one team can do it, it would be us.”

CF Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the third inning, the team’s first home run of this series. Jones struggled in the 2012 postseason and started slowly this year also but appears to be heating up, now hitting .300 after the first two games of the ALCS. He went 2-for-5 in the Game 2 loss on Saturday and wants his teammates to keep fighting. “We just have to continue to plug away. That’s our team style,” Jones said. “We live and die with it.”

RHP Darren O‘Day got the loss for a second straight day. He gave up a soft infield single to 2B Omar Infante to start the ninth inning, and manager Buck Showalter pulled the right-hander. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore later scored the tiebreaking run.

RHP Bud Norris labored to make it through 4 1/3 innings of Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday against the Royals. He gave up four runs on nine hits and never really looked sharp despite throwing 67 strikes on 90 pitches. Norris allowed three hits in a row in both the first and third innings and couldn’t seem to settle into the kind of rhythm he’s had before this season.