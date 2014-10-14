FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
October 15, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Caleb Joseph ended an 0-for-34 slump with a single in Game 2 of the ALCS. He also threw out speedy Jarrod Dyson attempting to steal second.

LHP Wei-Yen Chen will make his third career postseason start Tuesday. He allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit in the second game of the ALDS. In six career starts against the Royals, he is 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA, including a 1-0 record with a 2.19 ERA this season.

OF Alejandro De Aza has the most at-bats against RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the Royals’ starter Tuesday. He is 8-for-32 (.250) with one RBI.

RHP Darren O‘Day has lost the first two ALCS games, giving up three runs on two hits, including an Alex Gordon home run in the 10th inning of Game 1, and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. He did not allow a run in 58 of his 68 regular-season outings, while striking out 73 in 68 2/3 innings.

