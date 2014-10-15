C Caleb Joseph, who broke an 0-for-34 skid with a single in Game 2 on Saturday, will start Wednesday in Game 4 after Nick Hundley was behind the plate Tuesday. “The day game-night game (traditional change) doesn’t play at all for me like it does during the season,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Just looking at some things that we’re trying to not to be at an advantage or disadvantage at. I‘m not going to go into particulars. We’ve had two catchers all year, and we feel good about either one of them being there.”

RHP Kevin Gausman worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, retiring all eight batters he faced. However, he did allow the game-deciding sacrifice fly to Royals DH Billy Butler after entering with runners at the corners and one out in the sixth inning. Gausman, who made 20 starts during the season, has allowed one run and four hits in eight innings in three postseason relief appearances.

DH/OF Nelson Cruz is expected to start in left field Wednesday after against Royals LHP Jason Vargas. Cruz has four home runs and two doubles in 10 hits in 30 at-bats off Vargas. Cruz went 0-for-4 Tuesday, snapping his streak of six consecutive multi-hit games in the playoffs dating to 2012.

OF/DH Delmon Young likely will be the designated hitter Wednesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter indicated. Young is 7-for-18 (.389) with no extra-base hits, one walk and five strikeouts against the Royals’ expected starter, LHP Jason Vargas.

1B Steve Pearce was 0-for-9 through the first two games of the AL Championship Series before Tuesday, when he led off the second inning with a double and scored the only Baltimore run. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas made a lunging catch of Pearce’s line drive in the fourth, robbing him of a hit. “Hits are hard to come by,” Pearce said.