April 6, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Paredes was hurt while lifting weights. He might be able to return in April.

SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Orioles want to give the shoulder, which he hurt diving in late March, time to heal. This doesn’t seem to be a long-term situation, and he should return at some point in April.

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

