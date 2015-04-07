LHP Zach Britton had the confidence of a four-run lead, but pitched well in the ninth inning Monday, striking out two batters. Rene Rivera reached base on one of the strikeouts due to a wild pitch, but Britton closed the door by getting Logan Forsythe to ground out to finish the game.

C Steve Clevenger likely will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday to clear a spot for the return of 1B Chris Davis from his suspension. Clevenger didn’t get into the season opener Monday. He hit .275 with no homers and six RBIs in 22 spring training games after batting .225/.289/.337 with no homers and eight RBIs in 35 regular-season games for Baltimore in 2014.

DH Delmon Young, starting his second season with the Orioles, had a rough season debut Monday. Young went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts, leaving three runners on base along the way.

LF Alejandro De Aza caught a break when Chris Archer misplayed his ground ball in the first, but he can take full credit for his two-run home run that gave the Orioles more of a cushion. De Aza struck out three times, but scored twice, serving as a catalyst atop the Baltimore lineup.

RF Travis Snider made an impressive debut, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in his first game since the Orioles acquired him from Pittsburgh. Baltimore didn’t make many big offseason moves, but if Snider can click in the middle of the order -- he batted fifth in Monday’s opener -- he can add pop to an already potent lineup.