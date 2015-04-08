C Steve Clevenger was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Clevenger was the odd man out after the Orioles carried three catchers on Opening Day. Clevenger has a minor league option this year, which worked against him in this situation.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen had his shortest start since June 28, 2014, going just 4 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on 96 pitches. “I’ve seen it with Wei-Yin two or three times ... he just doesn’t seem to stay in attack mode,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had every chance to get a win.”

RF Travis Snider had an RBI single in the first inning and reached base all four times Tuesday (1-for-1, 3 walks). Snider is batting .800 (4-5) with three RBIs in his first two games with the club after being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh in January.

1B Steve Pearce continues to be tough against the Rays. He is batting .400 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 11 games at Tropicana Field. He became the 14th player in Orioles history to hit home runs in the first two games of the season.

DH Chris Davis went 0-for-3 in his return from a 25-game suspension after testing positive for using amphetamines without a prescription. He struck out once and was hit by a pitch. “It just felt good to get back out there,” Davis said. “I might have been over swinging on pitches early but as the game progressed I took some better swings.”