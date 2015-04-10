FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 10, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Brian Ward, RHP Ryan Webb and a competitive-balance pick (No. 74 in the 2015 draft) were dealt from the Orioles to the Dodgers in exchange for two minor-leaguers, RHP Ben Rowen and C Chris O‘Brien, on Thursday.

C J.P. Arencibia was released by the Orioles on Thursday. Arencibia, 29, was to report the Triple-A Norfolk after failing to land a spot on the Orioles’ Opening Day roster, but he sustained a strained right flexor mass near the end of spring training.

